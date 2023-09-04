ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow on 5 Sep: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow on 5 Sep: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

The last date to apply for IIT JAM 2024 is 13 October 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow on 5 Sep: Direct Link & Steps To Apply
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts From 5 September: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to start the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in, from Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 can follow the steps mentioned below on the official website. Students must note down that the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is 13 October 2023.

Let us check out all the important details of IIT JAM 2024 including eligibility, last date, admit card, exam date, result date, application fee, and steps to apply below.

Also Read

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date Changed: Official Notification on jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date Changed: Official Notification on jkpsc.nic.in
ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Date

The IIT JAM 2024 registration will start from Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are in the final year of their UG programme are eligible to apply for the upcoming IIT JAM 2024 examination. For details, please visit the official website of IIT JAM.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date

The last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is Friday, 13 October 2023.

Also Read

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Registration Begins At exam.ignou.ac.in; Steps to Apply

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Registration Begins At exam.ignou.ac.in; Steps to Apply
ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Release Date

The IIT JAM 2024 admit card will be released on 8 January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Exam Date

The IIT JAM 2024 exam will be held on 11 February 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Application Fee

The IIT JAM 2024 application fee is Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers. However, female students, and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2024 Result Date

The IIT JAM 2024 result will be declared on 22 March 2024.

Also Read

GATE 2024 Registration Underway: Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Know Latest Details

GATE 2024 Registration Underway: Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Know Latest Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Register and Apply for IIT JAM 2024

  • Go to the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

  • On the appeared home page, go to the registration section, and complete the registration, if not already done.

  • Now click on the direct link for IIT JAM 2024 Registration.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • An IIT JAM application form will show up.

  • Enter all the details carefully.

  • Upload the documents, if any.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Verify all the details and hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print a hardcopy of the application form for future reference.

Also Read

CBSE-Issued Sample Questions Papers & Marking Scheme 2024 for Class 10, 12 Exams

CBSE-Issued Sample Questions Papers & Marking Scheme 2024 for Class 10, 12 Exams

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  IIT JAM 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×