IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts From 5 September: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to start the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in, from Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 can follow the steps mentioned below on the official website. Students must note down that the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is 13 October 2023.

Let us check out all the important details of IIT JAM 2024 including eligibility, last date, admit card, exam date, result date, application fee, and steps to apply below.