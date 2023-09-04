IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts From 5 September: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to start the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in, from Tuesday, 5 September 2023.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 can follow the steps mentioned below on the official website. Students must note down that the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is 13 October 2023.
Let us check out all the important details of IIT JAM 2024 including eligibility, last date, admit card, exam date, result date, application fee, and steps to apply below.
IIT JAM 2024 Registration Date
The IIT JAM 2024 registration will start from Tuesday, 5 September 2023.
IIT JAM 2024 Eligibility
Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are in the final year of their UG programme are eligible to apply for the upcoming IIT JAM 2024 examination. For details, please visit the official website of IIT JAM.
IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date
The last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is Friday, 13 October 2023.
IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Release Date
The IIT JAM 2024 admit card will be released on 8 January 2024.
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Date
The IIT JAM 2024 exam will be held on 11 February 2024.
IIT JAM 2024 Application Fee
The IIT JAM 2024 application fee is Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers. However, female students, and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers.
IIT JAM 2024 Result Date
The IIT JAM 2024 result will be declared on 22 March 2024.
Steps To Register and Apply for IIT JAM 2024
Go to the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the registration section, and complete the registration, if not already done.
Now click on the direct link for IIT JAM 2024 Registration.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An IIT JAM application form will show up.
Enter all the details carefully.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Verify all the details and hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a hardcopy of the application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)