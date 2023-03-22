IIT JAM 2023 Result Released: Check jam.iitg.ac.in; Know How To Download Here
IIT JAM 2023 Result: Key in your registration number and password to view your JAM result on jam.iitg.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has formally declared the result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 online for interested candidates. The latest official details from the exam conducting body suggest that the IIT JAM 2023 result is released on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can go through the message on the official website that states that results have been declared and aspirants can go through their scores by logging into the candidate portal.
All concerned candidates should note that the IIT JAM 2023 result is declared recently on the website - jam.iitg.ac.in. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting to check their scores and see if they qualified for the admission test. Now, you can go through all the result details on the site.
Candidates are requested to download the JAM 2023 result on time. They can go through the announcements from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on the site.
IIT JAM 2023: Latest Details
According to the official details available online, IIT Guwahati declared the JAM 2023 answer key earlier. The exam conducting body asked candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key if there were any.
All candidates were given time from 24 February to 26 February to challenge the answer key. The IIT JAM result is based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key.
Everyone should keep their login details handy such as enrolment ID or registration number and password before checking the results online. One should enter the correct details to view their respective scores.
JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that is conducted for seven different subjects. These subjects include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).
The exam is held for admission to more than 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.
IIT JAM 2023 Result: Steps to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to check and download the IIT JAM 2023 result online:
Visit the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in.
Log in to your portal by entering the mentioned details correctly.
The JAM 2023 result will display on your screen.
Check your marks and click on the download option.
Save a copy of the JAM result on your device for future use.
