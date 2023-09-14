IIM CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to 20 September; Check iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has officially extended the IIM CAT 2023 registration deadline for interested candidates. It is important to note that the IIM CAT registration is taking place online on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The ones who have still not applied for the admission test and want to sit for the exam should note that the last date is extended by the exam-conducting body. You can still apply for the exam and take note of the announcements.

According to the latest official announcements, the IIM CAT 2023 registration date is extended to 20 September. To check the latest announcement and the other details, you have to visit the website - iimcat.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go through the details before registering for the admission test. Candidates should stay informed.