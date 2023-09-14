ADVERTISEMENT
IIM CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to 20 September

IIM CAT 2023 Registration: You can apply on the official website - iimcat.ac.in by 20 September.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
IIM CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to 20 September; Check iimcat.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has officially extended the IIM CAT 2023 registration deadline for interested candidates. It is important to note that the IIM CAT registration is taking place online on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The ones who have still not applied for the admission test and want to sit for the exam should note that the last date is extended by the exam-conducting body. You can still apply for the exam and take note of the announcements.

According to the latest official announcements, the IIM CAT 2023 registration date is extended to 20 September. To check the latest announcement and the other details, you have to visit the website - iimcat.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go through the details before registering for the admission test. Candidates should stay informed.

Earlier, the last date to apply for IIM CAT was 13 September. However, the exam-conducting body decided to extend the deadline so that more candidates could apply for the admission test. One should fill out the form by the extended deadline.

CAT Exam 2023: Important Details

As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CAT exam 2023 is set to take place on 26 November, for all registered candidates who will apply by the extended deadline.

It is important to note that the admit card for the admission test is scheduled to be declared on 25 October, from 5 pm. Registered candidates should download the admit card on time and save a hard copy otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

As of now, all those who have not completed the IIM CAT registration must finish the process soon.

They have time till 20 September, and the window will be closed after the mentioned date. Interested candidates can go through the details online to know more about the eligibility and other announcements by IIM Lucknow.

CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process all candidates should follow to finish the CAT 2023 registration by the extended deadline:

  • Go to the website - iimcat.ac.in to find the registration link.

  • Click on the option that says "IIM CAT 2023 Registration" on the homepage.

  • Register yourself and enter the details to open the application form.

  • Fill out the details and upload scanned pictures of the documents.

  • Pay the required registration fee online and submit the form.

  • Download the CAT registration form for your reference.

Topics:  CAT exam 

