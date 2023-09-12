IGNOU Admission For 2023-24 Extended Till 20 September 2023; Steps To Apply Here

The registrations for Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU admissions were open and now the application window will be open till 20 September, the registration date for academic session 2023-24 has been extended. This has given some additional time to students to complete their application process. Earlier, the last date to apply for various programmes at IGNOU was September 10.
The registration process for the IGNOU July Session 2023 began on May 15, and the closing date of application window has been extended multiple times since then.
IGNOU made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter saying, "The last date for fresh admission for the July 2023 cycle for all programs for both online and open and distance learning (ODL) modes has been extended until September 20, 2023."
"It has also been extended until September 20, 2023, for re-registration with a late fee of ₹ 200/- in both online and ODL modes," it further added.
How To Register For IGNOU Admission 2023-24?
Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.
Choose the program you want to apply for, no matter if it's an Online, Open and Distance Learning (ODL), or Distance Program.
Fill in all the details on the application and register yourself on the website.
You will have to upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.
Submit the application carefully, download and print a copy of the registration form.
The IGNOU has introduced four new postgraduate diploma programs in management - Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, and Operations Management.
