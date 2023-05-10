ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out at cgbse.nic.in: Direct Link

CGBSE released the 10th, 12th result today, 10 May and the students can check result at cgbse.nic.in

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
1 min read
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result declared: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 today, 10 May 2023 at around 12 noon.

The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam announced the CGBSE merit list after which the CGBSE 10th & 12th result 2023 link was activated on the website and is available for the students to download at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

The Class 10th appeared for the board exams from 2 to 24 March while the 12th Board exams were conducted from 1 to 31 March.

The class 12th result for all the streams have been declared- Science, Commerce, Arts. Students will have to enter their roll number to login and get access to the result.

How to Check Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 results link.

  • Enter your roll number and other required credentials to login.

  • The CGBSE class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen.

  • You can view the result and save on your device.

  • Take a printout of the result page.

Published: 
