ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date: Steps To Download Marksheet, Latest Details Here

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: To download the marksheet submit your unique identification number and index number.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results 2023 anytime soon on the official website, cisce.org.

According to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the month of May. Candidates who appeared in the ICSE Class 10 examination this year can download and check their result by following the steps mentioned below.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

The CISCE has not yet announced the ICSE class 10 result date and time yet. However, according to an earlier official notification, "The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will not be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi."

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on ICSE 10th Class Results 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Steps To Download Marksheet

Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download the result.

  • Go to the official website, cisce.org

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

  • A login page will open on the screen

  • Enter the personal login details like Unique identification number and index number

  • Your result will show up on the screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy of ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 for further reference

