ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date: Steps To Download Marksheet, Latest Details Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results 2023 anytime soon on the official website, cisce.org.

According to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the month of May. Candidates who appeared in the ICSE Class 10 examination this year can download and check their result by following the steps mentioned below.