ICMAI CMA Result 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow, 26 September: How To Download?

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is gearing up to announce the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 soon. The results for the Intermediate and Final examinations are likely to be announced on Tuesday, 26 September. Concerned candidates can download their respective ICMAI CMA results from the official website – icmai.in – once declared. It is important to go through the latest announcements online carefully and stay updated with the details. Candidates must download their results on time.

The ones who appeared for the exams on time are patiently waiting for the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 to be announced, so they can check their scores. You can check the Intermediate and Final exam results once released on the website – icmai.in. All the important updates are available on the website so that it is easier to note them.