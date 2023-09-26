ADVERTISEMENT
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 For Scale 1, 2, and 3 Officers Released At ibps.in

Check the website and steps to download IBPS RRB PO Mains result for scale 1, 2, and 3 officers

Shivangani Singh
Jobs
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS released IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 yesterday, 25 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website and download the results from  ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO recruitment exam was conducted on 10 September 2023. The IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 has been announced for Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3. The selection board aims to fill around of 2500+ vacancies and shortlisted candidates who will qualify IBPS RRB PO Mains can appear for the PO Interview round. The IBPS RRB PO Interview 2023 is most likely to be conducted in October-November 2023, the exact date has not been announced yet.

How To Download IBPS RRB Scale 1, 2 and 3 Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website at ibps.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the result link for CRP RRBs XII Officer Scale II and III

  3. Enter your login details and submit

  4. You can check the result carefully and download the result

  5. Make sure to take a printout for future reference

