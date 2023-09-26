IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 For Scale 1, 2, and 3 Officers Released At ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS released IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 yesterday, 25 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website and download the results from ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO recruitment exam was conducted on 10 September 2023. The IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2023 has been announced for Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3. The selection board aims to fill around of 2500+ vacancies and shortlisted candidates who will qualify IBPS RRB PO Mains can appear for the PO Interview round. The IBPS RRB PO Interview 2023 is most likely to be conducted in October-November 2023, the exact date has not been announced yet.