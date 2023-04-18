MPESB High School TET 2023 Results Released: Know How To Download; Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has officially declared the final result for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date can download the MPESB High School TET 2023 results from the official website - esb.mp.gov.in. It is important to note that the final result for the High School TET is released recently so concerned candidates should download it soon. They must go through the details mentioned in the result properly.

