ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Expected Date and Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to declare the CA Intermediate and Final Results for concerned candidates very soon. The ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, has announced that both results are likely to be announced in the coming week. The ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 will be declared on the official website – icai.org – for all candidates who appeared for the examinations on the scheduled dates. One must keep a close eye on the website.
The ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 date is not officially announced yet. Candidates will receive an official announcement via the website – icai.org, so it is important to check the updates every day. However, the CA Intermediate and Final results are expected to release in July only. One must download their result as soon as it is announced.
The institute will release the results on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. You must keep your login credentials ready before checking or downloading the CA results for this year.
CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Important Details
As per the latest details, an ICAI official has stated that the CA Final, Inter Result 2023 is expected to release on 5 July or 6 July. However, students must wait for an official announcement regarding the same.
Students who appeared for the ICAI CA final and intermediate examinations 2023 on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the results to be declared so they can go through their scores.
Along with the result date, the officials will also announce the result time for the concerned candidates. One should know all the latest updates and stay informed.
ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Steps To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 online, once released:
First, visit the official website of the institute – icai.org.
Tap on the CA Intermediate Result 2023 or CA Final Result 2023 option on the homepage.
Provide your Registration number, PIN, roll number, and other required details to log in.
Provide the captcha code and tap on the submit option.
The ICAI CA result will display on your screen.
Check the marks and personal details mentioned in the result properly.
Download a copy of the ICAI CA Final or CA Intermediate result for future use.
