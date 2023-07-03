ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Expected Date and Details

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Expected Date and Details

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: You can download the result from icai.org once they are released.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Expected Date and Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to declare the CA Intermediate and Final Results for concerned candidates very soon. The ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, has announced that both results are likely to be announced in the coming week. The ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 will be declared on the official website – icai.org – for all candidates who appeared for the examinations on the scheduled dates. One must keep a close eye on the website.

The ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 date is not officially announced yet. Candidates will receive an official announcement via the website – icai.org, so it is important to check the updates every day. However, the CA Intermediate and Final results are expected to release in July only. One must download their result as soon as it is announced.

Also Read

IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today: Steps To Download Here

IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today: Steps To Download Here
ADVERTISEMENT
The institute will release the results on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. You must keep your login credentials ready before checking or downloading the CA results for this year.

CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Important Details

As per the latest details, an ICAI official has stated that the CA Final, Inter Result 2023 is expected to release on 5 July or 6 July. However, students must wait for an official announcement regarding the same.

Students who appeared for the ICAI CA final and intermediate examinations 2023 on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the results to be declared so they can go through their scores.

Along with the result date, the officials will also announce the result time for the concerned candidates. One should know all the latest updates and stay informed.

Also Read

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Postponed: Check New Exam Date Here; Know Details

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Postponed: Check New Exam Date Here; Know Details
ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Steps To Download

Here are the steps you should follow to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 online, once released:

  • First, visit the official website of the institute – icai.org.

  • Tap on the CA Intermediate Result 2023 or CA Final Result 2023 option on the homepage.

  • Provide your Registration number, PIN, roll number, and other required details to log in.

  • Provide the captcha code and tap on the submit option.

  • The ICAI CA result will display on your screen.

  • Check the marks and personal details mentioned in the result properly.

  • Download a copy of the ICAI CA Final or CA Intermediate result for future use.

Also Read

NIOS Result 2023: Check Class 10, 12 Public Exam Results on results.nios.ac.in

NIOS Result 2023: Check Class 10, 12 Public Exam Results on results.nios.ac.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  ICAI   ICAI CA 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×