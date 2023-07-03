ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: Expected Date and Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is getting ready to declare the CA Intermediate and Final Results for concerned candidates very soon. The ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, has announced that both results are likely to be announced in the coming week. The ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 will be declared on the official website – icai.org – for all candidates who appeared for the examinations on the scheduled dates. One must keep a close eye on the website.

The ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 date is not officially announced yet. Candidates will receive an official announcement via the website – icai.org, so it is important to check the updates every day. However, the CA Intermediate and Final results are expected to release in July only. One must download their result as soon as it is announced.