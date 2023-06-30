Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: Scores on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board officially declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 recently for all concerned candidates. It is important to note that the board announced the supplementary result today, Friday, 30 June, on the official website for candidates to check and download it. You can download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results from the website - karresults.nic.in and check your scores. All concerned candidates must download their respective results as soon as possible from the above-mentioned site.

Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 to release so they could go through their scores. Now, you can finally download the supplementary results from karresults.nic.in. One must also go through the latest announcements on the website and stay informed. It has all the important updates.