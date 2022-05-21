Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Declared: Check GBSHSE 12th Marks on gbshse.info

GBSHSE Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared Goa Board Class 12th/ Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam results on Saturday, 21 May 2022. The result was released on the official website of the board at 5 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the GBSHSE Class 12th 2022 exams are advised to check their result on gbshse.info. Goa board exam results can also be checked on the following websites: results.gbshsegoa.net, gbshse.info, and results.gov.in, reported Careers360.