JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key Date: How to Download; Result Details
JEE Main 2023: The January session answer key is expected to release on 3 February 2023 on the website.
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 January session exams have formally begun for candidates who registered for the same.
According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exams are set to end today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023. It is important to note that today, on the sixth day of the exams, the tests will be held in two shifts. After the exams are over, the JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key will be released.
The NTA will declare the JEE Main 2023 January Session answer key on their official website for interested candidates. The answer keys that are released initially are provisional and candidates can raise objections against them if there are any. The official website that one should visit to download the answer key is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: Important Details and Result Date
According to details available online, the tentative date for JEE Main 2023 answer key is 3 February. However, it is important to note that the date has not been announced by the NTA yet.
Once the January session answer key is declared, candidates can check and download it from the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can raise objections against the answer key by the last date.
The JEE Main 2023 result and final answer key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key. The result date has also not been announced yet by the NTA.
JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key online:
Visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states JEE Main 2023 Answer Key for January session on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the provided space to view the answer key PDF.
Download the PDF from the website and go through the details mentioned on it.
Calculate your probable scores and raise objections if there are any via the online portal.
Take a printout of the answer key if necessary.
