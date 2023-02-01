JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key Date: How to Download; Result Details

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 January session exams have formally begun for candidates who registered for the same.

According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exams are set to end today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023. It is important to note that today, on the sixth day of the exams, the tests will be held in two shifts. After the exams are over, the JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key will be released.

The NTA will declare the JEE Main 2023 January Session answer key on their official website for interested candidates. The answer keys that are released initially are provisional and candidates can raise objections against them if there are any. The official website that one should visit to download the answer key is jeemain.nta.nic.in.