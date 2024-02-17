GATE Response Sheet 2024 Released Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Steps To Check

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has recently unveiled the response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on its official website. To access this resource, candidates who participated in the GATE 2024 examination need their login credentials, which include their enrollment or email ID along with their password.
The response sheet showcases the candidates' answers to the GATE 2024 examination questions and further facilitates them in estimating their scores. By comparing their responses with the official GATE 2024 answer key, candidates can gauge their performance and assess their potential outcomes.
The GATE 2024 entrance exam took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, marking an important milestone for aspiring candidates.
Candidates can access the answer keys for their respective exams through the Application portal starting from Wednesday, 21 February 2024. Following this, they also get an opportunity to submit challenges regarding the answer keys from Thursday to Sunday, 22 to 25 February 2024. This process allows candidates to address any discrepancies they may find in the provided answer keys.
The GATE 2024 results will be announced on Saturday, 16 March 2024 and candidates can download their scorecards starting from Saturday, 23 March 2024.
How To Check GATE 2024 Response Sheet?
Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Locate the login section on the website and enter your enrollment or email ID along with the password provided during registration for the GATE
Once logged in, find the section or link specifically labelled for downloading the GATE 2024 response sheet. This may be under the "Results" or "Candidate Portal" section.
Click on the link to access the response sheet. It will open in a new tab or window, displaying your answers to the GATE 2024 examination questions.
Depending on the website interface, you have the option to download or save the response sheet.
Verify that the response sheet contains your answers accurately.
