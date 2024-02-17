GATE Response Sheet 2024 Released Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Steps To Check

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has recently unveiled the response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on its official website. To access this resource, candidates who participated in the GATE 2024 examination need their login credentials, which include their enrollment or email ID along with their password.

The response sheet showcases the candidates' answers to the GATE 2024 examination questions and further facilitates them in estimating their scores. By comparing their responses with the official GATE 2024 answer key, candidates can gauge their performance and assess their potential outcomes.

The GATE 2024 entrance exam took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, marking an important milestone for aspiring candidates.