GATE 2023 Answer Key Today: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; Know GATE Result Date Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key on Tuesday, 21 February. It is important to note that the provisional answer key will be available on the official website. Candidates who are eager to check the GATE 2023 answer key and calculate their probable scores can visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. They can go through the latest official announcements on the website to stay updated.

One can download the GATE 2023 answer key from the website – gate.iitk.ac.in – and raise objections against it, if there are any. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will review the objections and release the result accordingly. It is important to note that IIT Kanpur is the exam-conducting body, so one should contact them in case of any problems.