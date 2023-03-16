GATE 2023 Result Declared: Download From gate.iitk.ac.in; Know Scorecard Details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has formally declared the result for the GATE 2023 (Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering) Thursday, 16 March, for candidates who were waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 result is available on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in – for candidates to check and download. You have to find the active result link to check your scores and see carefully if you have qualified for the aptitude test.

