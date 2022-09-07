PhD Student at IIT Kanpur Found Dead in Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

A PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was found dead in his room on Tuesday, 6 September at around 8.30 pm, said the institute. The police suspect that the student, Prashant Singh, had died by suicide.

DCP Kanpur Vijay Dhull said, "The body has been sent for a post-mortem and we will ascertain the cause of death once the post-mortem report is out." He said that the police is in touch with Singh's family.

In a statement, IIT said, "A resident of hall 7 called the institute's security section to report that Singh's room was locked from the inside and that he was unresponsive to knocks." The door was forcibly opened and Singh's body was found.