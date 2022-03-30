DU Responds Positively to CUET, TISS & 7 Other Deemed-to-be Univs Show Interest

Many universities and deemed-to-be universities have responded positively to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) that has been mandatory for central universities across the country by the University Grants Commission (UGC), saying that they will be implementing it from the coming academic session.

This means that entrances to their undergraduate courses will be through CUET rather than relying solely on board results. This also means that sky-high cut-off percentages will be a thing of the past.