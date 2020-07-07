FAQ: What Should I Know If I’m an Indian Student in US Right Now?

In a big setback for Indian students, the United States on Monday, 6 July, said it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall season. This move – by the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement – will impact more than an estimated 200,000 Indian students pursuing higher education in the US.

What should you know if you are an Indian student in the US on an F-1 visa? What are your options? Here’s all your FAQs answered.