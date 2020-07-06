FAQ: Why Have Visa Centers Reopened Amid International Travel Ban?

As countries gear up to lift international travel restrictions, applied in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Visa Application Centers (VAC) across India are also reopening.

Centres of Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global, a market leader, that had been shut to curb the spread of the virus, resumed services on Monday, 6 July.

So, why exactly are these visa centers reopening now? Does this mean we can now apply for visas and visit other countries? Here’s what we need to know: