India on Thursday, 25 June, said it is assessing the impact of the Donald Trump administration's decision on H-1B visas on the Indian industry.In a press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava responded to the suspension of H-1B visas by the US, saying, "This is likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals who avail of this non-immigrant visa program to work lawfully in the US. We are assessing the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry."More Opportunities in H1-B Visas Discussed Between US & IndiaOn 23 June, US President Trump announced a ban on the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas, till the end of the year, amid the growing unemployment crisis in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.As per a proclamation signed by Trump, the ban came into effect starting 24 June and applies to a number of work visas.Trump said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs. “The entry of additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L non-immigrant visa programs, therefore, presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans,” he said.An estimated 85,000 H1-B visas are issued each year.Is US EB5 Visa the Answer to a Bleak H1-B Future?(With inputs from PTI and ANI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.