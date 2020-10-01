Education Loans Dip as Incomes, Opportunities Impacted by COVID

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse with people suffering pay cuts, getting furloughed and even unemployed. The latest sector to have been hit is education loans, as more number of people shy away from opting for it.

According to the country’s second-largest education loan company Avanse, business has dipped but lenders are not fearing defaults in their high-value loans for overseas education, reported The Times of India.

The first quarter saw only 20% of the last year’s disbursements and they are expecting the numbers to rise to 45% in the second quarter, stated the media report. This is mainly because lesser number of people are eyeing courses abroad with the lockdown and restrictions imposed.

Some other experts have noted that during the initial phase of the lockdown, the number of students who wanted to study overseas dipped because many did not want to do international courses online. However, now with many universities assuring that the subsequent semesters will be on campus, they are hoping more students will begin to opt for these courses.