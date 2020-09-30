Students Worry as JNU Entrance Test Clashes with UGC NET, Uni Exam

Students of Calcutta University have written to the concerned officials requesting the schedule be changed to accommodate the interests of many students who want to appear for entrance exams for postgraduate courses, but have received no response till date.

Another issue raised by many students is that the examination centre specified is very far from the place of residence.

While the final-year exams are conducted online, students would be required to go to the designated exam centres for the JNU exam.

“I live in north Kolkata and the centre I have been allocated is about 25 kms away in the south. And my peers have been allocated a centre in the other end of the city, which means we need to travel for one-and-a-half or two hours,” said Arnab Roy, a BSc Economics final-year student of Calcutta University.

A few students told The Quint that many have even recommended that they take the final-year exam on the go, “if they are very keen to take the JNU exam”, but “that is so risky, because of the stress and network signal”.

“It is imperative to perform well in this because we can’t do our masters without graduating,” said Roy.

Along with the coronavirus pandemic, transportation facilities are uncertain and many feel there is not enough time to plan their travel.