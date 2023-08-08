The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is getting ready to hold the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 for all interested candidates. It is important to note that interested candidates can fill out the JAM 2024 registration form online. The registration process is set to take place on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in from the first week of September. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert and take note of the important dates mentioned online.
The JAM 2024 important dates are mentioned online for all candidates gearing up to appear for the admission test. Candidates who will complete the JAM 2024 registration process online on the site - jam.iitm.ac.in by the last date will be allowed to sit for the exam. Everyone should follow the official deadline and the rules set by the exam-conducting body.
Candidates should remember their IIT JAM 2024 registered credentials because they will need the details. You will have to enter your credentials to download your admit card or view the result after it is declared on the site.
JAM 2024: Important Dates
As per the latest official details announced by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the JAM 2024 registration process is set to start on 5 September 2023, for all interested students.
The registration window will formally close on 13 October 2023, on the site, so concerned candidates should complete the necessary steps soon. As of now, there is no information regarding the extension of application dates.
All candidates should note that the JAM 2024 is set to take place on 11 February, as of now. Any changes in the exam date or time will be informed to the candidates beforehand.
Candidates should remember the above-mentioned dates for now and complete the required steps accordingly. It is important to stay alert after completing the application steps online.
JAM 2024 Application: How to Register
Let's go through the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the JAM 2024 application online:
Visit the official site - jam.iitm.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states JAM 2024 registration on the homepage.
Create your login details by providing your name, date of birth, and other information.
Fill out the JAM registration form carefully and upload the asked documents.
Pay the registration fee and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the JAM application form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)