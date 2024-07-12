CUET UG 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon; How To Download CUET Scorecards Here

CUET UG 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 results soon. Students who appear for the exam can visit the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in to check the CUET UG 2024 result. One should note that the exact date and time have not been announced yet. Concerned candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scores.

You can download your CUET UG 2024 results from the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in when the link is activated. Make sure to check the latest announcements on the site if you want to download the CUET UG scorecard on time. Candidates who are waiting to check the scores must keep their login credentials ready. The result link is expected to be activated soon by the officials.