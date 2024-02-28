CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins: How to Apply on exams.nta.ac.in, Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the CUET UG 2024 registration for all interested candidates. The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 is taking place on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates must fill out the application form on time and pay the fee online. All the important dates and latest announcements are stated on the site. Only registered students can sit for the entrance exam so make sure to complete the process.

The CUET UG 2024 schedule is available online. It is a common screening test that allows selected candidates to apply for admission to all the central universities. The CUET UG 2024 registration deadline is mentioned on the website - exams.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held in hybrid mode, unlike previous years, as per the latest details announced online.