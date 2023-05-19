UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 Registration Starts: Apply on upsc.gov.in; Check Dates

The Union Public Service Commission has officially started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA II exam 2023 for interested candidates. The ones who are ready to apply for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 can complete the process via the official website – upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2023 registration has already begun so interested candidates should finish the steps soon on the official site.

Candidates who will complete the UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2023 registration by the last date will be allowed to appear for the selection process. All the latest details and important dates about the UPSC NDA & NA II exam are available on the site – upsc.gov.in. You must go through the schedule before applying for the UPSC exam.