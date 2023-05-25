Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Date & Time: DHSE 12th Results To Be Declared Today

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Releasing Today: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the the Kerala plus two 12th result 2023 today on 25 May 2023 at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared in the Kerala 12th Exam this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details on the official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were conducted from 10 to 30 March 2023 across different examination centers of the state. The exams were held in a single morning shift.