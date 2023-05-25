ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Date & Time: DHSE 12th Results To Be Declared Today

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 will be declared today at 3 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Releasing Today: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the the Kerala plus two 12th result 2023 today on 25 May 2023 at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared in the Kerala 12th Exam this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details on the official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were conducted from 10 to 30 March 2023 across different examination centers of the state. The exams were held in a single morning shift.

Approximately, nine lakh candidates registered for the Higher Secondary first and second-year public examination this year. Almost 60,000 VHSE students took part in the examination.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result today via a press conference.

Websites To Check the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023

Here is the list of websites to download and check the Kerala 12th Result 2023.

  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

  • keralaresults.nic.in

  • examresults.kerala.gov.in

  • result.kerala.gov.in

  • prd.kerala.gov.in

Steps To Check Kerala DHSE Class 12th Result 2023

Follow the steps below to download and check the Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2023.

  • Go to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Kerala DHSE Plus Two (12th) Result 2023.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

