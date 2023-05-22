KCET 2023 Answer Key To Be Released Soon: Check Date, Result, and Other Details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KCET 2023 answer key soon. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Exam 2023 can download and check their answer keys on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in by using login credentials like application number, date of birth, and password.
KCET 2023 Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 to 22 May 2023 across different examination centers of the state. Once released, candidates can check the answers by following the below mentioned steps.
KCET 2023 Answer Key: Release Date and Time
As per the official schedule, the KCET answer key 2023 will be released by the KEA on 25 May 2023. The answer key will be provisional and can be objected or challenged. The last date to challenge the KCET answer key is 27 May 2023.
As per the schedule. KCET Result 2023 will be declared by KEA on 12 June 2023.
KCET Answer Key Scheme 2023: For every correct answer a candidate will be rewarded 1 mark and there won't be negative marking for wrong answers.
Steps To Download and Check KCET 2023 Answer Key
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage click on the direct link for KCET 2023 answer key.
A login page will appear.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will show up on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
