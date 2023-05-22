KCET 2023 Answer Key To Be Released Soon: Check Date, Result, and Other Details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KCET 2023 answer key soon. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Exam 2023 can download and check their answer keys on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in by using login credentials like application number, date of birth, and password.

KCET 2023 Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 to 22 May 2023 across different examination centers of the state. Once released, candidates can check the answers by following the below mentioned steps.