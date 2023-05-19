CUET Admit Card 2023 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download UG Hall Tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 today on Friday, 19 May 2023 on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the CUET UG Exam 2023 can download and check the hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps.
The CUET UG Exam will be conducted by NTA on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 via CBT mode. The concerned authorities have issued the CUET UG Intimation Slips on the aforementioned website. It has all the important details regrading the examination centers.
Besides India, the CUET UG examination will be held across 24 cities abroad. The admit card is an important document for students, and without the hall ticket no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Students must go through all the important instructions mentioned on the admit card. It is recommended to visit the examination center a day before the test to get the exaction location and avoid the last minute rush.
Steps To Download the CUET UG Admit Card 2023
Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the CUET UG Admit Card 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and password.
Verify the code and hit the submit option.
Your admit card will display on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also follow the direct link to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)