CUET UG 2023 City Slip Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Steps to Download Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the city intimation slips for Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Students who registered for CUET UG 2023 can download the city slips from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA issues an Advanced City Intimation Slip to let the students know about the city of their exam center well in advance.

As per the official schedule released earlier, the admit cards for CUET UG 2023 will be issued three days before the exam. The CUET UG 2023 may be conducted from May 21 to 31. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- 9 AM to 12:15 PM and 3 PM to 6:45 PM.

All the exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for about 14,99,778 candidates.