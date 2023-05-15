ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Out: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Toppers List Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE in New Delhi released the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 yesterday, 14 May 2023. Candidates who appeared for the 10th and 12th boards can check and download their results from the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 27 February to 29 March 2023 while the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. This year around 237,631 students appeared for the CISCE 12th Exam 2023 while 98,505 took the CISCE 12th Exam 2023.

9 students have secured the first position in ICSE Class 10th board exams with a score of 499/500 each, meaning 99.8%. Check the list of toppers for ISC 12th and ICSE 10th Exams 2023.