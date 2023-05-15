ADVERTISEMENT

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Out: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Toppers List Here

ICSE, ISC result 2023: 9 students with rank 1 in ICSE 10th and 5 toppers with rank 1 in ISC 12th result 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE in New Delhi released the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2023 yesterday, 14 May 2023. Candidates who appeared for the 10th and 12th boards can check and download their results from the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 27 February to 29 March 2023 while the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 31, 2023. This year around 237,631 students appeared for the CISCE 12th Exam 2023 while 98,505 took the CISCE 12th Exam 2023.

9 students have secured the first position in ICSE Class 10th board exams with a score of 499/500 each, meaning 99.8%. Check the list of toppers for ISC 12th and ICSE 10th Exams 2023.

ICSE 10th Toppers List 2023

  • Rushil Kumar

  • Annanya Karthik

  • Shreya Upadhyay

  • Advay Sardesai

  • Yash Manish Bhasein

  • Tanay Sushil Shah

  • Hiya Sanghavi

  • Avishi Singh

  • Sambit Mukhopadhyay

All these students have secured rank 1 with 99.8 percent.

ISC 12th Toppers List 2023

  • Riyaa Agarwal

  • Ipshita Bhattacharyya

  • Mohd Aryaan Tariq

  • Subham Kumar Agarwal

  • Manya Gupta

All these students have secured the first rank with 99.75%.

