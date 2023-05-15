MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 5th, 8th Results Today at 12:30 PM

MP Board Result 2023: MP Board result 2023 is expected to be out today, 15 may at around 12:30 PM. The Madhya Pradesh Board announced the MP board result date for classes 5th and 8th.

As per the official update shared by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, the results will be announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at 12:30 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 5th and 8th exams 2023 can check and download their results at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

The minister will announce MPBSE MP board results from Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Auditorium at Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal after which the MP board Class 5th and 8th results link will be activated on the website.