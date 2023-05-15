MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 5th, 8th Results Today at 12:30 PM

MP Board Result 2023: MP Board result 2023 is expected to be out today, 15 may at around 12:30 PM. The Madhya Pradesh Board announced the MP board result date for classes 5th and 8th.
As per the official update shared by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, the results will be announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at 12:30 PM.
Candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 5th and 8th exams 2023 can check and download their results at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
The minister will announce MPBSE MP board results from Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Auditorium at Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal after which the MP board Class 5th and 8th results link will be activated on the website.
According to reports over 24 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams and the results for both will be announced together at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution.
In 2023, around 24 lakh students from 87,000 government schools, 24,000 private schools and over 1,000 students from madrasa appeared for exams.
How to Check MPBSE MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023?
Visit MP Board’s official website at mpresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the school type of the candidate
A new window will pop up for login
Enter your User ID and password to login.
The MP Board 5th or 8th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
You can download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
