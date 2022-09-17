CUET PG Result 2022: Answer Key Released, Steps To Check and Calculate Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for CUET PG (Common University Entrance Test Post-Graduate) 2022 along with the CUET PG Question Papers on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the CUET-PG Exam 2022 can download and check the answer key by following some easy steps mentioned later in the post.

All the candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be challenged or objected. To raise objections, students have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 against each question challenged. Once all the challenges are addressed by the concerned authorities, a final answer key will be released on the website and that can not be challenged under any circumstances.

The last date to raise challenges against the CUET PG Answer Key 2022 is Sunday, 18 September 2022, 9 pm.