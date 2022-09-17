CUET PG Result 2022: Answer Key Released, Steps To Check and Calculate Scores
CUET PG Answer Key 2022 has been released on cuet.nta.nic.in by NTA, here are the steps to download it.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for CUET PG (Common University Entrance Test Post-Graduate) 2022 along with the CUET PG Question Papers on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the CUET-PG Exam 2022 can download and check the answer key by following some easy steps mentioned later in the post.
All the candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be challenged or objected. To raise objections, students have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 against each question challenged. Once all the challenges are addressed by the concerned authorities, a final answer key will be released on the website and that can not be challenged under any circumstances.
The last date to raise challenges against the CUET PG Answer Key 2022 is Sunday, 18 September 2022, 9 pm.
CUET PG Result 2022: Date
Now that the CUET-PG Answer Key 2022 has been released, it is likely that the result will be declared anytime soon. If reports are to be believed, it is expected that the CUET-PG Result 2022 will be announced by the end of this week or next week. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CUET-PG Result 2022.
CUET PG Provisional Answer Key Out: Easy Steps To Download
Here are the steps to download and check the CUET-PG Answer Key 2022 to calculate the scores:
Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for CUET-PG Answer Key 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will show up on your computer screen.
Enter your login details as required.
Hit the login option.
CUET PG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully and calculate your scores.
Download, save, and print out a copy for future reference.
CUET PG CUET PG Answer Key CUET PG Exam
