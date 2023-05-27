'I was Inappropriately Frisked By NTA Officials At NEET Exam Centre In Bengal'

I am a NEET 2023 aspirant. On Sunday, 7 May 2023, my NEET was scheduled at HM Education Centre School, Hindmotor Colony, Hooghly, in West Bengal.

My exam was scheduled for 2 pm, and I had to report at 1 pm at the exam centre. While entering the exam centre, I was frisked by the National Testing Agency staff members, which I was expecting to happen as per the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

The admit card states, "Frisking through Handheld Metal Detectors (HHMD) will be carried out without physical touch." So, I was expecting the frisking to happen in the same way, but soon they started touching me inappropriately.