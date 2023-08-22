The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to declare the CTET answer key 2023 soon for all interested candidates who are waiting for it. As per the latest official details, the CTET answer key will be announced on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates. One should note the details.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the CTET answer key 2023 to release so they can calculate their probable scores. The latest details online suggest that the CTET answer key will be announced soon on the website –ctet.nic.in. To know the exact date and time, you have to keep refreshing the website and read the latest notifications online.
The CBSE officials will announce the answer key on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. After downloading the CTET answer key, one should go through the important announcements and result details.
CTET 2023: Exam Details
According to the official details, the CTET 2023 was formally conducted on 20 August, for all registered candidates. The examination was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.
The CTET Paper 2 exam was held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Now, candidates who appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates are waiting for the answer key to release.
One should note that the CTET answer key 2023 set to release soon is provisional in nature. The final answer key will be declared later.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional key till a certain time and the portal will be closed after that. They must submit the objections, if there are any, on time and pay the required fee.
CTET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the CTET answer key 2023 online, once released:
Visit the site – ctet.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states CTET answer key 2023 on the home page.
A PDF file of the provisional key will display on the screen.
You must check the details and download a copy of the answer key.
Raise objections, if any, and pay the fee via the online portal.
