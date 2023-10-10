NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Starts; Dates Here

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate Counselling 2023 registration for the stray vacancy round formally began on Monday, 9 October. One must note that the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration for the stray vacancy round is taking place on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the round now. Candidates should fill out the application form and submit it on time to be considered for the counselling process by the officials.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration dates for the stray vacancy round on its website - mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the schedule and complete the process on time. The ones who will submit the NEET PG counselling registration form after the deadline will not be allowed to participate in the process.
The NEET PG counselling schedule for the stray vacancy round is available on the homepage of the official website. You can go through the dates online and then apply accordingly.
NEET PG Counselling Schedule: Stray Vacancy Round Dates
According to the latest official details, the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration for the stray vacancy round is scheduled to be conducted from 9 October to 11 October. Candidates can submit the required fee by 3 pm, on 11 October.
The application window will be closed after the mentioned date and time. No candidate will be allowed to submit their form after the deadline so be quick and alert if you want to get selected.
The choice-filling window will be activated till 11:59 pm on 11 October, and you can complete the choice-locking process from 4 pm to 11:59 pm on the same day.
All the important dates are mentioned on the NEET PG counselling schedule for interested candidates. You can check and download it from the website for your reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to register for the NEET PG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round:
Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration option on the homepage.
Create your login credentials by filling out the personal details.
Now, enter the credentials and fill out the application form carefully.
Upload the documents and pay the registration fee.
Click on submit once you are done.
