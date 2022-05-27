ADVERTISEMENT
CUET-UG Application Process Reopened, Candidates Can Apply Before 31 May
The window was reopened after repeated requests from candidates to do so.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application window reopened on 27 May, announced University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar.
The window was reopened after repeated requests from candidates to do so. The application window will be open till 31 May. Earlier, the application window was open till 22 May.
In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 pm).UGC Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar in a statement
