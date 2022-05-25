ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Registration Begins: Apply Online for 797 Posts

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022: The exam date is yet to announced by the commission.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for the Selection Posts recruitment in Ladakh 2022. The registration process for the same has also commenced on 23 May 2022, on the official website of SSC.

Therefore, eligible candidates who wish to apply for the SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 can fill up their application forms on ssc.nic.in.

Exam Date: SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 exam date is yet to be announced by the commission. However, as per the official notification, the exam will be held in the month of August 2022 (tentatively).
SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022: 13 June 2022 (by 11 pm)

  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: 15 June 2022 (11 pm)

  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 16 June 2022 (11 pm)

  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of bank): 18 June 2022

  • Application Form Correction Window: 27 to 29 June 2022 (till 11 pm)

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

  • Go to 'Register Now' under 'Login' section on homepage

  • Fill up the relevant details and register yourself

  • Key in your registration number and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fees

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

"Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category of post," reads the official notification released by the SSC.

A total of 797 vacancies are to be filled through this SSC Selection Posts Ladakh recruitment drive.

Check this space regularly for further updates about SSC recruitment drives.

