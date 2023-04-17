CSIR NET 2023 Registration to Close Today; Steps to Apply Here

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency or NTA conducts the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam and the application window for the same will be closed today, 17 April 2023.

The exams are being held for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET December 2022 and June 2023 sessions. Thus, this is the last chance for the candidates to fill the application form and the interested candidates can register for the CSIR NET 2023 exam from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registration portal will close at 11:50 PM today.