CSIR NET 2023 Registration to Close Today; Steps to Apply Here
Candidates can follow these steps given below to register and apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam
CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency or NTA conducts the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam and the application window for the same will be closed today, 17 April 2023.
The exams are being held for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET December 2022 and June 2023 sessions. Thus, this is the last chance for the candidates to fill the application form and the interested candidates can register for the CSIR NET 2023 exam from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registration portal will close at 11:50 PM today.
NTA will soon open the CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window, allowing the candidates to edit and make corrections in their application. The correction window for the CSIR NET application form will be opened on 19 April and candidates can make edits till 25 April 2023. The CSIR National Eligibility Test for December 2022 and June 2023 sessions is scheduled to be held from6 to 8 June 2023.
CSIR UGC NET 2023: Important Dates
Last date for submission of CSIR NET exam forms: 17 April 2023
Last date for payment of exam fee: 17 April 2023
CSIR UGC NET 2023 form correction: 19 to 25 April 2023
How to Apply For CSIR UGC NET 2023?
Candidates can follow these steps to fill the CSIR NET application form 2023.
Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form' link.
Register yourself and your login credentials will be generated.
Login again and fill the details in the CSIR NET application form.
Then upload the required documents in the required format.
Pay the application fees and submit the CSIR NET exam form.
You can also download the confirmation page and save it for further use.
Topics: UGC NET CSIR UGC NET 2023
