The CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2023 answer key anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the CTET Exam 2023 can download and check the CTET provisional answer key from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials.
The CBSE CTET Exam result is expected to be declared by the end of September. Therefore, it is likely that the preliminary answer key will be issued before that.
Approximately, 29 lakh candidates participated in the CTET Exam this year, that was conducted by CBSE on 20 August. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023.
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Release Date and Time
As of now CBSE has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the CTET answer key 2023. However, it is expected that the answer key will be out soon.
According to the CTET Information Bulletin, "Recorded responses will be displayed through candidate login on ctet.nic.in. It was supposed to be out after a week of conduct of examination."
CBSE CTET 2023 Result Date
The CTET Result 2023 is expected to be announced by the end of this month. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.
Steps To Check CTET Answer Key 2023
Follow below steps to download and check the CBSE CTET provisional/preliminary answer key 2023, once it is released.
Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the direct link for CTET 2023 Answer Key.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your CTET answer key will show up on the computer screen.
Check the answer key carefully to calculate your CTET scores.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
