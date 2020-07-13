CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: Free Counselling, Helpline Numbers
The post-result CBSE counselling starts on 13 July and will continue till 27 July 2020 daily from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results were declared on Monday, 13 July. Around 11 lakh students had appeared for the board examinations this year. The overall passing percentage recorded was 88.7 percent.
However, students tend to go through anxiety related to the results and in order to help them with it, the CBSE is providing post-exam counselling to those who seek it.
When Will CBSE Counselling Begin?
The post-result CBSE counselling will start on 13 July and will continue till 27 July 2020 daily from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on all days.
CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class 12 results for the 23rd consecutive year .
What are CBSE Tele-Helpline Contact Numbers?
The education board has provided 73 principals and trained counselors from within CBSE-affiliated schools located in and outside India will provide voluntary and free of cost service on behalf of Board. The students can dial a toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country which will give centralised access to CBSE helpline. It will provide two options to callers in the country:
- IVRS: For useful tips on dealing with results
- Line Connectivity: Students will be connected to the principals or counselors and special educator in case of result-related anxiety or stress through tele-operators.
Students can also visit www.cbse.nic.in to find techniques which will help them cope with result-related anxiety by accessing icon helpline.
