CBSE: Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Chennai Have Highest Pass Percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for class 12 board exams on Monday, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.78%.

According to a release by the CBSE, in 2020, the exams were conducted between 15 February and 30 March across 4,984 centres in India. Around 11.93 lakh students from 13,109 schools appeared for the exams this year, of which around 10.59 lakh students passed all the subjects.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said. The board had also decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.