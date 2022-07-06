Latest Update: CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result by July End, Confirms Board Official
The CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 for term 2 examination will be declared by July end as per board official.
The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has not announced the 10th and 12th class results 2022 yet. Earlier there were many speculations about the CBSE 10, 12 result 2022 being held on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively but the speculations turned out to be false. Now there is a latest update on the CBSE 10th & 12th class result 2022, a board official has confirmed that the result will be announced by ending July.
The CBSE official (anonymous) also confirmed that the CBSE result 2022 (10th & 12th class) will be out on time and the candidates will be officially notified. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in). Students can also check their results from results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in.
CBSE 10th and 12th Class Exam 2022
The CBSE X & XII class examination 2022 was completed on 15 June 2022 & 24 May 2022 respectively. Both the examinations were conducted in two terms (term-1 & term-2). The CBSE 10, 12 result 2022 will be a combined score of both the terms. Besides the CBSE evaluation criteria will be declared separately by the CBSE on the official website. Candidates should visit the official website of CBSE regularly to get the latest updates.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How To Download & Check
The candidates should follow the below-mentioned steps to check their result:
Visit the official website of CBSE (cbseresults.nic.in).
Search the page ' Download 10, 12 term 2 Result 2022'.
Click on the link (direct link).
A 'Candidate Login' page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your roll number & date of birth.
Verify captcha & hit the 'Login' option.
Your result will be visible on the screen.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save & print for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.