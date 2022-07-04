CBSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2 Likely Today: Check cbseresults.nic.in, Detail Here
CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2: Check official details on the CBSE Class 10 Results date and time on cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 exams. The board will also release the final CBSE Class 10 Result on the website soon. It is to be noted that once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially releases the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 Term 2, candidates can view the scores on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
As per the latest details, the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 is expected to be formally released on Monday, 4 July 2022. Candidates can check all the latest details and updates on the CBSE Results 2022 on the website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in. They can also download the result from cbseresults.nic.in, once released by the board.
Check CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates here.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting for the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 to release should note that no official notice has been released stating the result date and time, as of yet.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: Date, Time, and Other Details
Last week, the Education Ministry officials shared the tentative result dates for CBSE 10th,12th Results 2022. According to the schedule that was shared earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 today, on Monday, 4 July 2022.
The schedule also states that the board is expected to release the CBSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022 on 10 July 2022. However, these are the tentative dates so the candidates are requested to wait for CBSE to publish the official notice on the website - cbse.gov.in regarding the result date and time.
It is to be noted that if the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 Term 2 is released today, on 4 July 2022, then the board might publish it around 11 am, depending on the past trends.
Since the date and time are tentative, candidates should constantly keep an eye on the two official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE will make an official announcement regarding the results before releasing them on the website for the students to check and download.
More than 18 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022. The exams were held in two terms of 50 marks each. The combined CBSE 10th Result 2022 is also expected to be released soon.
CBSE 10TH Result 2022: List of Websites to Check CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results
Here is the list of websites that the students can use to download the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 once released by the board:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
It is to be noted that the students can also check their CBSE 10th Term 2 Results 2022 on DigiLocker, through SMS, on the Umang App and also through IVR systems.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.