CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: Results Likely Soon
The Class 10 term 2 CBSE exams were held from 26 April to 24 May.
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 term 2 exam on Monday, 4 July.
The Class 10 term 2 CBSE exams were held from 26 April to 24 May, while the Class 12 exams took place from 26 April to 15 June.
More than 18 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022. The exams were held in two terms of 50 marks each. The combined CBSE 10th Result 2022 is also expected to be released soon.
Since the date and time are tentative, candidates should constantly keep an eye on the two official websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE will make an official announcement regarding the results before releasing them on the website for the students to check and download.
To pass CBSE Class 10, students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the theory and practical components of a subject.
A total of 21,16,209 candidates appeared for the CBSE class 10th examination this year. The examination was held across 7046 centres across the country.
Here’s How To Check Your Results
Here is the list of websites that the students can use to download the CBSE 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 once released by the board:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
It is to be noted that the students can also check their CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 on DigiLocker, through SMS, on the Umang App and also through IVR systems.
On the CBSE final mark sheets, students can expect to see the marks scored by them in term 1 and term 2, total marks and their qualifying status.
Without Official Update, Students Take To Social Media
As students wait patiently for an official announcement regarding the date and time from CBSE, many take to social media.
Memes flood social media as they await results.
