CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: Results Likely Soon

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 term 2 exam on Monday, 4 July.

The Class 10 term 2 CBSE exams were held from 26 April to 24 May, while the Class 12 exams took place from 26 April to 15 June.

More than 18 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022. The exams were held in two terms of 50 marks each. The combined CBSE 10th Result 2022 is also expected to be released soon.

Since the date and time are tentative, candidates should constantly keep an eye on the two official websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE will make an official announcement regarding the results before releasing them on the website for the students to check and download.

To pass CBSE Class 10, students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the theory and practical components of a subject.