The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) is gearing up to end the online registration process for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) soon. As per the official dates mentioned on the schedule, the CAT registration is set to end on 13 September. Interested and eligible candidates have time till the last date to apply for the admission test on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They must fill out the form carefully before the deadline.
Once the CAT 2023 registration window is closed, no candidates will be allowed to apply. It is important to check the dates and latest announcements on the official website of CAT 2023 - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are applying for the admission test must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website to know the latest details and important exam dates.
The exam-conducting body will announce important dates and details on its official website so that concerned candidates can go through them easily. The application process for CAT is also taking place on the site and interested candidates should fill out the form soon.
CAT 2023: Important Dates
According to the official details, IIM Lucknow started the CAT 2023 registration on 2 August. The last date to fill out the form is 13 September and everyone should remember it.
The admit cards are expected to be released on 25 October, on the official website of the exam. All the registered candidates are requested to download the admit cards as soon as the link is activated online.
The CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on 26 November, for all concerned candidates. One should remember the exam date and appear for it accordingly.
No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without the admit card so one should download it and keep a hard copy with themselves for the exam day. All candidates should take note of the important dates.
CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to complete the CAT registration online by the last date:
Visit the official website of the admission exam - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the link that states "New Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself and go to the next step to fill out the form.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents and pay the registration fee online.
Submit your form and download a copy.
