'His Siblings Fear School Now’: Kin of Boy Beaten to Death, Allegedly by Teacher

“Prince ke chhote bhai-behen ab school jaane se darte hai. Woh kehte hai ki bhaiya ko jaise maar diya, kahi woh hume na maar de” (Prince’s younger siblings fear going to school now. They are worried that they will be killed like their brother).”

This is what 38-year-old Devdutt told The Quint five days after his 12-year-old son, Prince, died after being brutally beaten up, allegedly by a teacher in his school in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The incident took place in Bambawar village on 7 October and Prince’s parents went to four hospitals across Delhi and Greater Noida before he got admitted at the Lok Nayak hospital in the capital. It took the family eight hours to find a hospital bed for their son. He died the same night.