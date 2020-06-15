Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi around 4 pm on Monday, 15 June, to review it preparedness for handling COVID-19 cases.“Visited LNJP Hospital in Delhi and held comprehensive discussion with the doctors and officials on the COVID-19 situation. Also reviewed hospital's preparedness. I thank and salute all Corona warriors who are serving the country round the clock in these difficult times,” Shah tweeted.COVID-19: Delhi Govt Arranges Hotel Stay for Doctors at LNJP & GBPThe COVID-designated hospital recently invited negative publicity after several purported videos shot in it premises showed patients’ bodies lying on the floor in wards. The videos also showed some elderly patients left unattended even as they cried for help.Refuting such claims, the hospital said several people had recovered there. "Videos that show patients lying on the ground have been shot at different time periods," it claimed, as quoted by IANS.Shah’s visit to the hospital came after chairing an all party meet on the situation in Delhi on Monday and asked parties to rise above party-lines to help the citizens of the national capital.Shah's visit also assumes significance as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city crossed 41,000 and death toll rose to 1,327.Is My Mother Dead or Alive? COVID Patient’s Son Asks LNJP Hospital(With inputs from IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.