Dalit Girls Disrobed by Teachers in Hapur 'Don't Want to Go to School,' Say Kin

“My daughter has stopped going to school, and she cries every morning. She’s afraid that the incident will happen again,” said the father of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly “stripped” off her uniform by two teachers in a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on 11 July.

The father of the child told The Quint that the two female teachers allegedly asked his daughter and his niece – who are class IV students of the school – to disrobe and give their uniforms to two other students for a class photograph. The teachers have been suspended.

The father of the child alleged that this incident took place because “we are from the Dalit community.”